UPDATE: Victim in Hill County fatal accident identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILL COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: The victim in the Hill County fatal accident has been identified.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 27-year-old Sameena Muhammad-Thomas, of Dallas. Sameena was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin have been notified.

Below is the original text from this story:

A fatal accident in Hill County is under investigation.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on July 6, 2020, a fatal crash occurred on IH 35 northbound near mile marker 359, in Abbott.

DPS Troopers say a Hyundai Accent hydroplaned, lost control, and was struck by an approaching semi-trailer.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

