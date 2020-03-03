UPDATE: Victim in Killeen shooting identified as Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials have released the name of a soldier who died from injuries suffered from an apparent gunshot wound near Fort Hood Street in south Killeen last Sunday.

20-year-old Spc. Shelby Tyler Jones, whose home of record is listed as Jena, Louisiana, entered the Army in May 2017 as a cavalry scout and had been assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment since August 2018.

Jones deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from May 2018 – January 2019.

Jones’ awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The incident is under investigation by the Killeen Police Department. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center