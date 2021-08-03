UPDATE: Victim in Rambler Drive shooting identified

WACO, Texas – Waco police say a shooting at an apartment building located at 701 Rambler Drive has ended with two people dead.

Officers were called out to the Rec Plex Apartments Tuesday morning about shots fired. They found one man with a gunshot wound who later died. He had two gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Officers learned the suspect barricaded himself inside his apartment, so they immediately requested Waco PD SWAT and negotiators to the scene. Chief Sheryl Victorian says this is when the suspect came out with a 12 gauge shotgun and fired at officers. They returned fire and hit the man, who died on the way to the hospital.

No officers were hurt during this incident. A total of nine officers discharged their weapons in response to the suspect’s actions. These officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is normal procedures during Officer Involved Shooting Investigations. The officer-involved shooting investigation will be conducted jointly by the Texas Rangers and Waco PD’s Special Crimes Unit. The initial shooting call will be investigated by Waco PD’s Special Crimes Unit.

The victim in the original shooting has been identified as 65-year-old Alva Stem, Jr. The suspect who was shot by officers and died from his injuries will not be identified at this time, pending identification and notification of next of kin.

Source: Waco Police Department