UPDATE: Victim in Shady Lane shooting identified

BELTON, Texas – UPDATE: The victim in the Shady Lane shooting in Belton has been identified.

39-year-old Jamel Jones, of Belton, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Shady Lane Friday afternoon. Jones died after being shot once in the torso following a personal dispute with another man.

Police know the identity of the shooter and are still trying to find him. The man fled the scene in a car, then later on foot. His name has not been released.

Source: City of Belton