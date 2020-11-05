UPDATE: Victim in Waco shooting identified

WACO, Texas – Waco Police have released the name of a man shot and killed Wednesday night on J.J. Flewellen.

Officers say the victim is 33-year-old Bryan Johnson.

Multiple authorities responded to the scene of the shooting just before 7 p.m. at the G’s Food Mart, located in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road.

When officers arrived, they found Johnson with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on him, but were unable to save his life.

Detectives say they are still in the very early stages of their investigation. They are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

If you have any information about what led to this shooting, you are asked to contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department