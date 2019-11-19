UPDATE: Victims of Plano homicide identified

PLANO, Texas – UPDATE: Detectives from the Plano Police Department have classified the suspicious deaths of two individuals as a homicide.

The woman has been identified as 71-year old Theresa Ann Coomes and the man has been identified as 72-year old Jimmy Michael Farris, both from Plano.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Bruceville-Eddy resulted in the discovery of two bodies in Plano Monday morning.

Deputies say they pulled over one car around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night near mile marker 314. They noticed the woman driving had blood on her. Moments later, the deputies say a second car pulled up, also driven by a woman, also with blood on her clothes.

The deputies took both women, Cynthia Wingate and Carmen Moreno, into custody after discovering that neither of the cars are in their name. Instead, they belong to Coomes and Farris.

This investigation remains ongoing. For more information, you can view our original story here.

Source: Plano Police Department