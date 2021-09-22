UPDATE: Waco City Council seeking to fill District II vacancy

WACO, Texas – Waco City Council Member District II and Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido submitted his resignation from the Waco City Council effective Tuesday, September 21.

Sabido was elected to represent Waco Council District II in May 2019, and again in May 2021.

The City Council will select an appointment to fill this vacancy. There will be a presentation to the City Council at the Work Session on Tuesday, October 5, to outline the application and appointment process and establish qualifications.

Residents of District II who meet the qualifications for serving as a Council Member may submit their application to the City Secretary beginning Wednesday, October 6. Applications and a list of qualifications will be made available on October 6, by calling the City Secretary’s Office at 254-750-5750 or from a link on the City’s homepage: waco-texas.com.

An application filing deadline and candidate interview date(s) will be established after the October 5 Work Session presentation to Council.

According to Sabido’s resignation letter, he says his responsibilities and work duties have “drastically increased”, and he says things got difficult for him to balance work between his family, professional career, City Council, and other commitments. Sabido feels it would be “unjust” to the people of District II and the City of Waco to hold the City Council position without giving things 100 percent.

The resignation letter is below:

Source: City of Waco