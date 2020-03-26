UPDATE: Waco-McLennan County EOC addresses current COVID-19 situation

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County EOC released a coordinated collection of information Thursday afternoon from various City of Waco departments and other local providers during the COVID-19 Coronavirus response.

No Travel Enforcement

There is no legal requirement for McLennan County residents to provide travel documents or employment verification when travelling. If stopped for any traffic or other potential moving violation, you will not be asked about your travel by local law enforcement or asked to show any verification forms to justify your travelling during the Shelter in Place Order. The Governor’s travel orders do not apply to Texas residents. For more information, please visit www.covidwaco.com or 254-750-1890.

New COVIDWACO Website

A new website has been created by the City of Waco that provides information of interest to all McLennan County residents.

From the www.covidwaco.com website, you will find the very latest case reports from the Public Health District, Shelter in Place information and the Disaster Declaration document. There is information on Donation of Supplies, FAQ’s, and an easy section describing What You Can and Cannot do during the Shelter in Place Order.

There also is a list of links to federal, state and local websites for the latest information from those agencies, plus a place where you can subscribe to receive email updates from the City of Waco.

Source: City of Waco