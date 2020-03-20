Closings
UPDATE: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports six new cases of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has reported six new cases of COVID-19, as of March 20.

Here are the statistics, released in a statement by City of Waco Public Information Officer Larry Holze on Friday afternoon.

 TOTALS
TOTAL TESTS65
POSITIVE13
NEGATIVE20
PENDING34

                         *Number does not include the total tested by all private labs.

DATES RECEIVEDNUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES
3/17/20206
3/18/20201
3/19/20204
3/20/20202

The City of Waco went on to say anyone experiencing fever, cough, and difficulty breathing should call or visit their healthcare provider’s website first for screening. 

Ascension, Baylor Scott and White, and the Family Health Center have online screening forms for COVID-19 and will accept new patients and people without insurance. Testing must be ordered by a physician. Testing is not done at the Public Health District.

The city also says social distancing is essential, and the less time somebody spends with large groups of people – the less likely they are to become infected. 

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: City of Waco

