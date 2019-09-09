UPDATE: Waco PD investigating apartment complex shooting

WACO, Texas – Waco Police got a call on Monday afternoon in reference to a shooting at the Villages Apartments on N 6th Street.

They then received a call about a vehicle at 17th Street and Waco Drive with a shooting victim inside.

When officers arrived, they were immediately able to determine the two scenes were connected. Police recovered shell casings and some other physical evidence. They have interviewed several family members of the victim in efforts to determine a motive.

The victim is currently stable and heading to surgery. Authorities do have the victim’s name but they have not released the information at this time.

Officers have a possible suspect identified. Two were detained on scene on charges related to criminal trespassing on the property.

Police are working to find out if they were related to the shooting or not.