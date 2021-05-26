UPDATE: Waco PD investigating murder/suicide case

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating a murder suicide which started as a possible kidnapping.

Now investigators are calling it a murder of 51-year-old Griselda Martinez and suicide of 44-year-old Angel Aguilar.

Waco PD says their investigation began with a call of a possible kidnapping on Tuesday morning. Close family members of Martinez said they could not reach her.

After watching surveillance video taken Monday at her place of work, Jessup Housing, it was clear Martinez was involved in an altercation where a man dragged her to a car. Police later identified that man as Aguilar.

Waco PD posted the murder suicide on their Facebook page, drawing hundreds of comments – some say they worked with them both at Jessup Housing.

FOX44 reached out to Jessup Housing CEO David Jessup, who confirmed both worked there. He says, “It’s unfortunate this happened outside of work.”

Two hours into the investigation, officers discovered Aguilar’s cell phone at his home at a mobile home park near the City of West.

Soon after both bodies were found, they were pronounced dead by Precinct Three Judge David Pareya.

Investigators have not released a motive at this time, but family members say the two were in a short-term relationship – which ended earlier this year.

This investigation is ongoing, and their bodies have been sent to Dallas Forensic for testing.