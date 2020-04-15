Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

UPDATE: Waco PD investigating shooting at apartment complex

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Waco Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers are on scene at the Estella Maxey Place Apartments, located at 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, where the suspect was firing shots in the area.

When authorities arrived, the suspect fired shots at an officer, but missed. The officer’s patrol car was hit.

At this time, authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle – a black Jeep SUV.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Waco Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44