UPDATE: Waco PD investigating shooting at apartment complex

WACO, Texas – Waco Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers are on scene at the Estella Maxey Place Apartments, located at 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, where the suspect was firing shots in the area.

When authorities arrived, the suspect fired shots at an officer, but missed. The officer’s patrol car was hit.

At this time, authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle – a black Jeep SUV.

Source: Waco Police Department