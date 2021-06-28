UPDATE: Waco Police searching for missing elderly man

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: As of June 28th, the Waco Police Department is reporting John Mason is still missing.

Mason went missing on Friday, June 25th, 2021. He is 81-years-old, is about 5’4″, and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen leaving the Oyo Hotel in Waco at about 6:30 a.m. last Friday, and hasn’t been seen since. He left in a grey Dodge Caravan, with Texas License Plate number GRD1668.

Several have also asked why an official Silver Alert was never issued for Mason. Waco PD says the reason for this is that he does not actually qualify for an alert – according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

If you know of Mason’s whereabouts, you can call 9-1-1.

Waco police are asking area residents to help in locating an elderly man reported missing after leaving a Waco hotel Friday morning.

Family reported 81-year-old John Edward Mason was last seen about 6:30 AM leaving the Oyo Hotel at 500 N. Jack Kultgen Expressway.

According to family, John was wearing blue pants, and a blue and white button-up shirt.

He is 5’4”, weighs about 140lbs and suffers from some memory loss.

Family told police that he doesn’t know anyone in Waco and they are uncertain as to where he could have gone.

He left driving a grey Dodge Caravan with front and rear damage and TX license plate number GRD 1668.

Police say they know he has been to the bank this morning at some point, but he left his cell phone there, leaving no way to track him.

He previously lived in Buffalo in Leon County and authorities there have also been notified of his disappearance.

Members of the public are being told that if you see him or his vehicle not to attempt to approach him, because he may be armed.

Police ask that you call 9-1-1 and notify authorities of his location so they can get him returned safely to his family.

Source: Waco Police Department