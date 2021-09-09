UPDATE: Wanted fugitive taken into custody

Deputies found Benny Wright at his residence on Thursday, and took him into custody without incident. (Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

CRANFILLS GAP, Texas – UPDATE: The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reports that wanted fugitive Benny Wright has been taken into custody.

Deputies found Wright at his residence on Thursday, and took him into custody without incident.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted fugitive.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in Cranfills Gap Monday evening regarding a reported assault of a minor by an adult. When deputies arrived, they discovered the suspect – identified as Benny Wright – had reportedly also threatened another individual with a knife. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Wright’s arrest.

Wright is currently a fugitive, and investigators are seeking to apprehend him. If you have any information on Wright’s whereabouts, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2363.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office is prepared to, and will, file charges on any individual who assists Wright in eluding or evading arrest by providing a place to stay or transportation (to anywhere but jail). Harboring a wanted felon is also a felony charge.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office