UPDATE: Woman found dead in Killeen, investigation ongoing

Killeen,Tx – Killeen Police are investigating after a woman was found dead under a tree Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle in reference to a possibly deceased person. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman lying under a tree. Killeen paramedics arrived to provide first aid, and found no signs of life.

Killeen PD tells FOX44 the body was not found wrapped in plastic, but the woman did have some plastic bags covering a portion of her body. There is no indication of foul play, pending the results from the autopsy.

No identification has been made at this time. This investigation is still ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department