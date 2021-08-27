UPDATE: Woman hit by pickup in Killeen identified

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police report a woman has died of injuries she received when she was struck by a pickup truck while walking along a city street.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened about 10:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue near Long Branch Park as the victim was walking going west in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Alyssa Danielle Davis, was struck by a white Chevy Silverado which was going west in the outside lane.

The victim was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 11:17 p.m. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson ordered an autopsy.

Source: Killeen Police Department