UPDATE: Woman hospitalized in Waco shooting, two men in police custody

WACO, Texas – A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Waco, while two men are in police custody.

Officers were dispatched Thursday evening to the 900 block of N 24th Street in reference to a shooting. After officers arrived, they found a woman at the scene with a gunshot to the abdominal area. She was transported to a local hospital, where she is being provided medical care.

Further into the investigation, officers discovered there was a total of three people involved in an altercation, including the victim. The other two people involved were both men. At some point during the altercation, multiple gunshots were exchanged between the two men. It was during this time of the shooting that the woman was struck by at least one round.

At this time, both men are in custody and are being interviewed by the Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Division and the Family Violence Unit.

This is still an ongoing and active investigation, and it is still unclear what charges will be filed, if any.

Source: Waco Police Department