UPDATE: Woman in fatal Temple accident identified

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The victim of Wednesday’s fatal accident in Temple has been identified as 53-year-old Deborah Tyler, of Killeen.

Temple Police reports the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation. Justice of the Peace David Barfield ordered an autopsy.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle fatality on Wednesday afternoon at Southwest Loop 363 and South 57th Street.

A four-door Mercedes sedan was traveling eastbound on Southwest HK Dodgen, left the roadway, and became wedged under the 57th Street bridge. Tyler was in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Temple Police Department