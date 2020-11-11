UPDATE: Woman in Killeen apartment now in police custody

KILLEEN, Texas – According to area witnesses, the woman is now in police custody.

Killeen police Wednesday asked residents to avoid the area of the 900 block of Estelle and some residents left their homes after the department’s Tactical Response Team attempted to get a woman to come out of an apartment.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it all started at 8:47 a.m. when officers were called to that location on what was initially a disturbance call.





When officers got there they were told that a woman was damaging property in an apartment.

Officers tried to speak with her and get her to come out, but she refused.

She was then reported to have threatened to shoot officers on the scene along with a neighbor.

At that point the Tactical Response Team was activated.

Several nearby residents left the area out of safety concerns while others to shelter in place.