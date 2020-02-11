UPDATE:1 dead, 3 injured in late night Waco shooting, victims identified

WACO, Texas- Waco Police have identified the murder victim at N. 19th and Trice Ave as 20 year old Joeangel Ortegon.

The other victims in the shooting have been identified as well.

Thirty-year-old Douglas James suffered a gunshot wound to his back, 22-year-old Kevin Wash suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, and 19-year-old Carson Elias suffered two gunshot wounds to lower extremities.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing at this time.

Previous story:

Waco Police officers are investigating a shooting that ended with one man dead and three other men injured.

One witness says he was sitting on his porch with family when he heard gunshots.

“We seen ’em right here on the street coming full speed. I counted about 6 before we went inside,” says Jorge Maldonado.

It started with a call of a shooting around 9pm Friday night in the 1700 block of N. 19th street. Officers found a man there who had been shot multiple times, but they quickly realized the actual shooting took place at a home at 1903 Trice.

When officers got there, they found a man dead inside. They also found weapons, drugs, and bullet shells.

While collecting evidence there, investigators learned of another shooting victim at 22nd and Lasker, as well as a fourth man taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

“This is pretty rare to have this sought of violence happening here. There have been an uptick in gunshots that you hear lately,” says Long-Time Resident, Kenneth Hafertepe.

At least two of the injured victims are in critical condition. An autopsy will be performed on the man shot to death.

Waco Police are not prepared to say if these shootings are connected to other recent shootings on Ethel Avenue, but investigators do believe some kind of drug operation played a role in the shooting.