Updates and timelines presented on downtown Waco infrastructure

WACO, Texas – On Tuesday evening, the City of Waco Public Works Department presented City Council members with updated infrastructure plans in the downtown area.

“For instance, the Bridge Street improvements should be [doen by the] end of July. Very soon,” says Director of Public Works Amy Burlarley-Hyland.

While some projects might be close to finishing up, there are some streets you might want to keep an eye on. The City of Waco is working on a utility project which will re-route some sewer lines, and could impact your commute.

“We’re going to have to close the Washington Street Bridge for several months, from probably mid-July to mid-September, while we re-route that sewer connection.”

Now it’s not all bad news – the City of Waco has also seen some progress on several projects.

“Washington Avenue improvements should be improving. That is ongoing, should be completed this fall. So that will be a happy thing for local travelers,” says Burlarley-Hyland.

Projects like Elm and 5th Street are bigger than the other projects, and will take longer to finish. They expect to see it be completed by the end of 2022.

“So, we’ll be living with that major construction for a while. But they are completing it in phases, from I-35 back towards Waco Drive,” says Burlarley-Hyland.

The City of Waco hopes to finish these projects in a timely manner to provide you a safer and easier way to get around downtown.

“Please try to be patient. You can utilize our website to get information about where construction is ongoing, so that you can plan a route,” says Burlarley-Hyland.

They ask for you to keep in mind of the construction workers when driving by the areas currently under construction.

Development of Bridge Street from M.L.K. Boulevard to Mann Street is currently in construction. This project includes pavement, storm drain, sidewalk, streetscape, lighting, and ADA accessibility improvements. It is expected to be completed by late July 2021.

The Washington Avenue conversion project is currently under construction, with plans to convert Washington Avenue from a one-way street to a two-way street, utility, and pedestrian improvements. This is expected to be completed by November 2021.

Dutton Avenue improvements will include street, utility and pedestrian improvements to Dutton Avenue from 11th Street to 26th Street. This project is currently underway. When the project is completed, at least one lane of traffic will remain open the majority of the time – with intermittent intersection closures. The estimated completion date is January 2022.

The Webster Avenue improvements will include street, utility and pedestrian improvements to Webster Avenue, from 6th Street to 11th Street. At least one lane of traffic will remain open the majority of the time, with intermittent intersection closures. The project is currently in construction, and is expected to be completed by January 2022.

The Elm Avenue project will include street, utility and pedestrian improvements to Elm Avenue, from M.L.K to Clifton. At least one lane of traffic will remain open the majority of the time, with intermittent intersection closures. The project is currently in construction, and is expected to be completed by July 2022.

The 5th Street project will include street, utility and pedestrian improvements to 5th Street from Bosque Boulevard to I-35. At least one lane of traffic will remain open the majority of the time, with intermittent intersection closures. The project is currently in construction, and is expected to be completed by January 2023.

The Franklin Avenue Improvements Project is planned to convert Franklin Avenue from a one-way street to a two-way street, get traffic signal upgrades, and to get street and pedestrian improvements. The project is currently at a 30 percent design and on hold. The estimated construction start date is mid-2022.

The 4th Street Improvement project will include street, utility and pedestrian improvements to 4th Street from Bosque Boulevard to I-35. The project is currently at 30 percent design and is on hold. The estimated construction start date is 2023.

The 17th Street Bridge is expected to see repairs to the bridge from the warehouse fire which occurred underneath the structure. This project is currently in design, and is estimated to start construction in fall 2021, and be completed by Spring 2022.