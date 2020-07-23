Urgent need for COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors

WACO, Texas- Recovered COVID-19 patients have a chance to help a neighbor.

The latest surge in COVID-19 cases in Central Texas has prompted an urgent demand for convalescent plasma (CCP) from people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

CCP is used to help manage the disease of currently ill COVID-19 patients.

Carter BloodCare is in need of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate now and help the growing number of hospital-admitted patients in our area.

Infectious disease doctors prefer to use convalescent plasma on patients earlier in their hospital course before the need for a ventilator arises.

Ascension Providence continues to offer plasma therapy as part of an investigational treatment for some hospitalized patients currently battling COVID-19.

CCP therapy continues to show some signs of success in treating the severe respiratory damage caused by the new coronavirus – which is why COVID-19 survivors all across Central Texas are encouraged to consider plasma donation.

For patients that have recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate convalescent plasma, visit the website to learn more.

CCP donors must meet other blood donation eligibility requirements.