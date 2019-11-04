USDA designates 19 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated 19 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas.

Producers who suffered losses due to recent weather events may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

Producers in McLennan County, who suffered losses due to excessive moisture and flooding on January 1, 2019, through June 1, 2019, are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in the Texas counties of Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill, and Limestone are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is june 24, 2020.

For more information, you can visit fsa.usda.gov and farmers.gov/recover.

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture