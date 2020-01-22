USDA Livestock Forage Disaster Program deadline approaching

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- The deadline to file an application for payment for financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program is Thursday, January 30th.

The State Executive Director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Texas, Gary Six, reminds ranchers and livestock producers to file their application before the close of business for grazing losses incurred in 2019 due to drought.

114 counties in Texas met qualifying drought ratings that triggered eligibility for 2019 livestock disaster assistance for improved grass, native grass and forage sorghum grazing losses.

For losses due to drought, an eligible livestock producer must own, or lease grazing land or pastureland physically located in a county meeting drought intensity criterion rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Eligible livestock include alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo/bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland during the normal grazing period.

A map of eligible counties for LFP drought may be found on the FSA Website.

For more information or to make an appointment to file an application for payment, contact your local FSA office. To find a local office, visit farmers.gov