Utility work to cause Sparta Road closures in Belton

Sparta Road near Loop 121 will be seeing closures Monday and Tuesday nights to allow water line work.

Monday night’s closure will just affect the northbound Loop 121 turning lane onto Sparta.

However, Tuesday night all Sparta Road lanes will be closed between Loop 121 and Dunn’s Canyon Road and a detour will be required.

Each closure is expected to be from 7:00 p.m. through to 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

The closures are being made necessary to allow a water line to be relocated for the widening of Loop 121.