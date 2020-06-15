VA expected to reach one million veterans with virtual town hall

WACO, Texas- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a virtual telephone town hall Tuesday, June 16th at 4 pm CT/3 PM MT.

Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Veterans Benefits, will host this call as part of his nationwide mission to connect with more than a million veterans via phone prior to July 4th.

The VA expects to reach its millionth veteran on Tuesday’s call with Texas veterans, who account for nearly 1.6 million, or almost 10 percent of the national veteran population.

During the call, Dr. Lawrence will take Texas veteran questions live over the phone and provide direct assistance to those experiencing issues with benefits.