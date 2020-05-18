VA Memorial Day event cancelled

WACO, Texas- Central Texas Veterans Health Care System’s Memorial Day event has been cancelled.

The annual Memorial Day Event, which had been scheduled for Monday, May 25, in Waco, Texas, has been cancelled amid concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Central Texas Veterans Health Care System made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of vulnerable populations like older Veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

