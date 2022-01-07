WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host ten free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from January 10 through 15.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.

Monday through Friday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, January 10: Goodwill Industries ( 1700 S. New Road) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11: Crestview Elementary (1120 N. New Road) from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic. La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Wednesday, January 12: Mart High School (100 J.L. Davis, E Texas Avenue) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Thursday, January 13: McLennan County Indigent Care (824 Washington Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Region 12 (2101 W. Loop 340) from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. South Waco Elementary School (2104 Gurley Lane) from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Saturday, January 15: South Terrace Apts. (100 Kennedy Circle) from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Hillcrest PDS (4225 Pine Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Source: City of Waco