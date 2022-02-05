BELLMEAD– Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and some are already in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Lucky’s Parties and Events hosted a vendor pop-up shop Saturday with live music, food, drinks and local businesses. It will continue Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors came with products such as soaps, creams, baked goods and much more.



“It is a way to bring all the vendors who are Valentine specific or gift specific together so that you can come in and easily shop for your Valentine’s gift,” Lucky’s owner Alicia Ward said.

Bryanna Purham is one of the vendors, and she makes skincare and hair care products.



“I just started making my own mixtures, and I thought, this is working for me, let me see if it could help someone else,” Purham said.

She says skincare is a great way to treat yourself.



“I like the skin care for Valentine’s Day because you want to focus on yourself first before anything,” Purham said.

Miss Quinn is another vendor with her business Miss Quinn’s Sweet Treats and Adult Goodies.



“A lot of baked goods like chocolate, chocolate covered strawberries. I do alcohol infused strawberries as well and cupcake stuff like that,” Miss Quinn said.

She started her business last year, and this will be her first Valentine’s Day with the business.

Right now she works out of her home, but hopes to have a store front in the future.



“I feel like it’s always going to help the small business owners get where they need to go to,” Miss Quinn said. “We’re all out here trying to make something with ourselves, and I feel like there’s plenty of us out here that we all should be able to eat. We all should be able to make that money.”

Both these vendors say they have not had any issues finding ingredients to make their products.

Ward says one of the reasons she likes to host local vendors is because they put their heart into their products.



“I like how they put their all into their products,” Ward said. “A lot of these products are homemade, handmade products. They take their time to tailor their products towards their customer.”