Valley Mills Kolache shop burglar

VALLEY MILLS, Texas- Valley Mills Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect in a burglary of a building.

On December 30th Valley Mills Police officers responded to a report of a burglary at the Best Donuts and Kolache Shop located at 209 East Avenue C Valley Mills.

The security camera captured the suspect entering through the drive-thru window.

During the burglary the suspect destroyed property and took other items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Mills Police Department at (254)932-6300 or (254)-749-0794 and ask for Chief Clinton Ryals or Officer Schreiber.