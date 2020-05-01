Valley Mills Vineyards reopens for business

VALLEY MILLS, Texas – Businesses are starting to reopen on a limited capacity, and one local establishment that reopened it’s doors Friday is Valley Mills Vineyards.

Customers were thrilled they could actually return to Valley Mills Vineyards for dine-in services, since they have been shut down because of COVID-19.

With the new CDC protocols in place, Valley Mills Vineyards has made adjustments – such as having customers take a seat at a table instead of ordering or being served at the bar.

All employees were also wearing masks, and the tables are very spread out to accommodate their occupancy limit of 25 percent of their max capacity.

It was a very smooth transition to the new CDC protocols, since they have been doing non-contact wine deliveries once a week. The employees are just as thrilled as the customers to be back in business.

“It’s real exciting for me just to be able to think in an entrepreneurial way again,” Joey Bagnasco said. “To be thinking about how we can serve our guests best, how we can create new experiences and memories for them, we’re never gonna stop growing grapes and making wine, but now we can actually share that with people again.”

“As soon as you walked in today, you could smell that they had been using cleaner right then,” Brittany Lannen said. “And everybody was wearing their masks like they were supposed to, even the guys working the grounds. And I know that they would want to take care of their clients, so I trust that they would do all the things that they are supposed to do.”