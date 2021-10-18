Van driver flees scene of Copperas Cove hit-and-run accident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A driver flees the scene of a collision in Copperas Cove.

The Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the intersection of S. FM-116 and US Highway 190 Saturday night regarding a traffic collision involving a Honda CRV and a Ford Econoline van. The investigation revealed the Econoline van was traveling south, and the Honda CRV was traveling north. The vehicles collided in the intersection as the driver of the Econoline van failed to yield the right way, turned into the intersection, and struck the Honda CRV.

The driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital by helicopter. The driver of the Econoline van fled the scene and has yet to be identified. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the driver of the van was not authorized by the owner to drive the vehicle.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department