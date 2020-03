The owner of Black Meg 43 is devasted this morning after someone broke every window of the restaurant overnight.

Several pictures were posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page Thursday morning showing the damage.













Windows broken at Black Meg 43 in Killeen

The owner says it will cost more than $15,000 to replace all of the windows at the location on East Rancier.

They are asking anyone who saw something or knows what happened to call Killeen Police.