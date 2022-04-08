Harker Heights – (FOX 44) The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating an act of vandalism that took place Thursday night.

According to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation department, someone broke into the Community Park’s Softball Complex and vandalized the facility and concession stand.







Harker Heights Parks & Recreation pictures of damage at Community Park

From the pictures posted on Facebook, someone spraypainted the facility off of Knight’s Way and damaged one of the restrooms.

At this time, there is not an estimate on how much it will cost to fix the damage.

If you know anything about this act of vandalism, please call Harker Heights Police at 254-953-5400.