Groesbeck Police are investigating the vandalism of the First Baptist Church on North Ellis Street early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say someone spray-painted graffiti on the front and back of the church’s activity center, as well as the church maintenance building on North Dr. J. B. Riggs Drive.







Groesbeck Police Department

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to contact the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497 or you can submit an anonymous tip through the tip411 website.