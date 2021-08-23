Vandals tear up high school athletic fields

Valley Mills police are investigating a case of vandalism that left behind more than $16,000 in damage at the high school, Saturday night.

The school district released pictures and video of the damage to the track and football field.

Police say the vandals drove two vehicles onto the football field, damaging the grass. Officers also found rolls of toilet paper and laundry detergent pods throughout the stadium.

The vandals also rolled the trailer for the school’s mascot, “Iron Eagle”, to the middle of the football field and flipped it over.

Through their investigation, police officers identified five persons of interest who are juveniles. After meeting with the individuals, officers say the juveniles admitted taking part in the destructive acts.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.