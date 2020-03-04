Vehicle hits Woodway student biking to school

The principal of Woodgate Intermediate School says one of his students went to the hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit the boy as he rode his bike to school.

We do not know the extent of the boy’s injuries at this time, or if the driver of the vehicle will face any criminal charges.

This is the email Principal Wes Kanawyer sent out to parents:

Woodgate Family, Early this morning, a Woodgate student was injured by a vehicle while riding his bike to school. First Responders transported him for medical care. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time; your thoughts and prayers for the young man and his family are appreciated. We will update you when possible. Thank you. Wes Kanawyer

Principal, Woodgate Intermediate School

We will bring you more information about this incident as soon as it is available.