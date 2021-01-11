Vehicle loses control, strikes fire truck

TEMPLE, Texas – Fire crews quickly found themselves being involved in an emergency call.
Temple Fire & Rescue crews were responding to emergency calls on Interstate 35 early Monday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., one of their vehicles was struck by a vehicle which had lost control on the roadway.
The crew members inside were able to stop remaining traffic and render aid to the occupants of the vehicle which struck them. Firefighters extricated seven occupants from the vehicle. All were transported to the local ER – some having received serious and life threatening injuries. No fire department personnel were injured in this incident.
Temple Fire & Rescue would like to use this incident to remind the public to please drive appropriately for the road conditions. While snow may be melting, the department says other causes of weather-related incidents such as fog and rain can have consequences which are just as deadly.
Source: Temple Fire & Rescue