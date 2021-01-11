Vehicle loses control, strikes fire truck

Tuesday may start off with areas of freezing fog across Central Texas. That's when temperatures are below freezing, and the fog comes in contact with any surface or bridge and freezes on contact. Freezing fog may deposit ice on roadways - resulting in slick road conditions. In addition, black ice will also be possible from recent snowfall. Highs on Tuesday will climb to around 50 degrees.

A gradual warming trend is expected across Central Texas through Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be about ten degrees above normal. A cold front will arrive Thursday night and bring temperatures back to near-normal for mid-January. No precipitation is expected at this time.