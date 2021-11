WACO, Texas – Crews are responding to the corner of Clifton Street and Grant Avenue after a vehicle crashed into the side of a local business.

The Waco Fire Department tweeted Thursday evening that there was an entrapment.

VEHICLE RESCUE – Clifton St. / Grant Ave. @WacoTXFire units operating at a vehicle into a house with entrapment — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) November 4, 2021

The cause of the wreck was a medical issue with the car. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported. The structure of the business sustained minor damage.

Source: Waco Fire Department