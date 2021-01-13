Vehicle stolen from local car dealership

Waco police are asking for help from the public on a rather unusual theft, the taking of a pickup from the lot of a local car dealership.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said on Sunday morning just before 3:15 a.m. officers were sent to Bird Kultgen Ford at 1701 W. Loop 340 in Waco after a security officer located a fence that had been run through at the business.

After the first officer arrived, she noticed that the lock to the gate entering the parking lot had been cut and found a tow strap in the parking lot.

After a manager with the business arrived, he notified officers that a 2018 White Dodge Ram 2500 crew cab pick-up truck had been taken from the property on the used car sales side of the business.

The vehicle at the time of the theft did not have license plates on it, only an orange Bird Kultgen Ford plate on the front of the truck.

At the time of the call, it was unknown as to exactly what time the theft occurred, but investigators are working to review security footage to gain that information as well as possible suspect information.

Spokesman Bynum said, “This type of vehicle theft is out of the norm for the Waco area. We usually see vehicle thefts where people simply left their keys in the car while it was running or people leaving their keys out in open and plain view. We are asking citizens to call us with any information on this case by calling (254)750-7500 or stay anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-HELP (4357).”