BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety needs your help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates a black passenger car was traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market 1688 (Leonard Road), near Farm-to-Market 2818, when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on Farm-to-Market 1688.

The suspect vehicle will have passenger side damage to the vehicle, and is missing the passenger side mirror.

The pedestrian, identified as 31-year-old Jessica Navarro, of Bryan, suffered incapacitating injuries. The driver of the black passenger car fled the scene.

If you have any knowledge of this crime, you can call the Texas Department of Public Safety Bryan Office at 979-776-3100.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety