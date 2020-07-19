Veteran organize nationwide protest in memory of SPC Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, Texas: US Army veteran Katie Chorbak is uniting with at least a dozen other veterans and military family members around the country to stage a nationwide protest for victims of sexual trauma in the military on August 1.

Chorbak was stationed at Fort Hood when she says she was raped. Now living in Jacksonville, Fla., she is driving to Killeen to lead the protest in front of Fort Hood.

“For me, it’s personal, because her story is mine,” Chorbak said. “What happened to me is wrong, what definitively happened to Vanessa Guillen is wrong, what happened to LaVena Johnson is wrong.”

Chorbak and other women veterans were inspired to come together after hearing about the the death of SPC Vanessa Guillen and the alleged sexual harassment she faced while stationed at Fort Hood.

“For me, [I was inspired] when I head Vanessa Guillen’s sister come out with passion and say ‘I wanna know what happened to my sister,'” Chorbak said. “As a veteran, as a woman…me too, me too. This shouldn’t be happening.”

On top of protests in Killeen and Houston, she is helping set some up in places like California, Virginia and Washington.

She even put together a zoom meeting for those who can not attend. Among those people interested in the zoom meeting are some World War II veterans of the Women’s Army Corps, the original female branch of the military, according to Chorbak.

Most of the organizers she is working with have little to no experience with rallies and protests.

“It means a lot, and I think it speaks to the anger of our community,” Chorbak said. “It’s that ‘hey, I’ve never done this, I don’t have a clue how it works, but I’m willing to do it anyways, even if I’m out there protesting by myself.'”

The protest is not just limited to veterans, though.

“It falls on us to say: ‘this is happening within our ranks, hello civilian populus, please join us,'” Chorbak said. “It takes all of us to affect social change in this country.”

The protest will start at 11 a.m. on August outside Fort Hood.