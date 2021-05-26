Veteran tours new home being constructed for his family

CHINA SPRING, Texas – One veteran got to tour his new home being built for his family.

Former Marine Staff Sergeant Felipe Tremillo toured the house under construction in China Spring on Wednesday. This mortgage-free property is being built in partnership with H-E-B Operation Appreciation and Operation Finally Home.

Before the tour, neighbors got the chance to leave encouraging messages on the studs of the home. Tremillo says he is happy he will be able to give his family, especially his kids, more space.

“They are geting that joy out of it, and I know right now, it’s just a partial piece of what’s gonna come. And I know when we come here for the final product, they are just going to be blown away,” Tremillo says.

Tremillo says his favorite part of the house so far is the patio, because that is where he says he can find his peace.