Department of Veterans Affairs to Offer Free Flu shots to Vets

Waco, TX- The Department Of Veterans Affairs will be hosting free flu shots in Waco and Temple now through October 9th.

The Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple will be giving flu shots to veterans. The vaccinations are part of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System annual flu vaccine drive.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will be offering limited time drive thru flu shots, as well as face to face appointments. Drive thru times can be found below.

Temple: Monday September 21 through Friday October 9

Times: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locations: Teague Hospital (Building 204) Valet Parking Area

Address: Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple

Waco: Monday September 21 through Friday October 9

Times: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Building 93 Parking Lot

Address: Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive in Waco