CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary are co-hosting the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

This event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than ten employers are seeking to hire America’s veterans, and will be representing a range of industries – from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance – all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 260,000 attendees and more than 157,000 job offers. Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly four million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.

If you would like to register for the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair, you can go to jobs.dav.org.