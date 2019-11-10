Veteran’s Day discounts

WACO, Texas- Although some Veteran’s Day celebrations have already commenced, we’re giving you a list of places that are offering discounts to all Veterans on Veteran’s Day!
Rainey & Rainey Law Firm
Private Screening “Midway”
Amc Galaxy
1:45-4:30p Tickets: http://bit.ly/VeteransDayMovieGiveaway Tickets may also be reserved by calling 254-752-8644 M-F 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.
- American family care- Free flu shots for vets On The Border- Free meal
- Texas state parks- Free entrance nov. 10
- Great clips-Free haircut
- Sports clips- Free haircut
- Home depot-10% discount
- Lowe’s- Free, full-size american flags on veterans day to the first 100 customers at every store with any purchase. Lowe’s will also offer free mini, parade-size flags, up to 1,000, at each store. Lowe’s offers 10% off to all veterans and active duty service members every day by signing up for a mylowes card
- Planet fitness- November 8-15, 2019 all veterans and active military personnel are invited to work out. Bring a workout buddy at no additional charge, and relax after your workout with free hydromassage and chair massages. Plus, honor the veterans in your life with 20% off in at harry & david or simply chocolates through 11/11/19. Use promo code planet20.
- Bed bath & beyond-20% off 11/09-11/11
- Target-10% off 11/03-11/11
- 7-eleven-Free coffee or big gulp
- Applebee’s-Free meal
- Bj’s- Complimetnary entree & free dr pepper
- Chili’s-Complimentary meal
- Cotton patch cafe-Free chicken fried steak or chicken
- Cracker barrel- Complimentary double chocolate fudge coca-cola dessert or crafted coffee
- Denny’s- Free build your own grand slam 5am-noon
- IHop-Free red,white, and blue pancakes 7am-7pm
- Logan’s-Free meal 3p.m.-6p.m.
- Orange leaf frozen yogurt- Free frozen yogurt
- Red lobster- Free app or dessert
- Red robin- Free dine-in double burger and bottomless steak fries
- Texas roadhouse- Free lunch 11a.m.-4p.m.