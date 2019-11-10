Veteran’s Day discounts

WACO, Texas- Although some Veteran’s Day celebrations have already commenced, we’re giving you a list of places that are offering discounts to all Veterans on Veteran’s Day!

Rainey & Rainey Law Firm

Private Screening “Midway”

Amc Galaxy

1:45-4:30p Tickets: http://bit.ly/VeteransDayMovieGiveaway Tickets may also be reserved by calling 254-752-8644 M-F 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.