Veteran’s Day discounts

WACO, Texas- Although some Veteran’s Day celebrations have already commenced, we’re giving you a list of places that are offering discounts to all Veterans on Veteran’s Day!

Rainey & Rainey Law Firm
Private Screening “Midway”
Amc Galaxy
1:45-4:30p Tickets: http://bit.ly/VeteransDayMovieGiveaway Tickets may also be reserved by calling 254-752-8644 M-F 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

  • American family care- Free flu shots for vets On The Border- Free meal
  • Texas state parks- Free entrance nov. 10
  • Great clips-Free haircut
  • Sports clips- Free haircut
  • Home depot-10% discount
  • Lowe’s- Free, full-size american flags on veterans day to the first 100 customers at every store with any purchase. Lowe’s will also offer free mini, parade-size flags, up to 1,000, at each store. Lowe’s offers 10% off to all veterans and active duty service members every day by signing up for a mylowes card
  • Planet fitness- November 8-15, 2019 all veterans and active military personnel are invited to work out. Bring a workout buddy at no additional charge, and relax after your workout with free hydromassage and chair massages. Plus, honor the veterans in your life with 20% off in at harry & david or simply chocolates through 11/11/19. Use promo code planet20.
  • Bed bath & beyond-20% off 11/09-11/11
  • Target-10% off 11/03-11/11
  • 7-eleven-Free coffee or big gulp
  • Applebee’s-Free meal
  • Bj’s- Complimetnary entree & free dr pepper
  • Chili’s-Complimentary meal
  • Cotton patch cafe-Free chicken fried steak or chicken
  • Cracker barrel- Complimentary double chocolate fudge coca-cola dessert or crafted coffee
  • Denny’s- Free build your own grand slam 5am-noon
  • IHop-Free red,white, and blue pancakes 7am-7pm
  • Logan’s-Free meal 3p.m.-6p.m.
  • Orange leaf frozen yogurt- Free frozen yogurt
  • Red lobster- Free app or dessert
  • Red robin- Free dine-in double burger and bottomless steak fries
  • Texas roadhouse- Free lunch 11a.m.-4p.m.

