Veterans One Stop Halting Meal Service’s and Legal Clinic Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Waco, TX- The Waco Veterans One Stop is canceling Wednesday meal services and an upcoming free legal clinic due to health concerns.

The One Stop announced that they were putting a halt to all Wednesday meals , due to a growing concern for the safety and well being of veterans and the families they serve. In addition to the mostly donation based meals being halted for the time being, a free legal clinic scheduled for Friday, March 20th sponsored by the Baylor law students, has been canceled. Veterans with already scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule on an individual basis.

The Veterans One Stop says they will post regular updates on cancellations and changes on their Facebook page, Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop .