Veterans over 60 can get COVID vaccine at Temple VA facility

Veterans age 60 and older can now bet COVID vaccine at the Olin Teague Veterans Medical Center at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.

The shots may be obtained weekdays 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary.

The vaccine will also be available in a drive-through event Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., also with no appointment necessary.

Veterans who do have scheduled appointments are asked to arrive through the main entrance to be directed to vaccination stations.

In addition to the scheduled appointments, veterans who are 60 and over will be accepted as walk-ins if they are enrolled in VA Health Care.

However, those coming are being alerted to the fact that long wait times can be expected and vaccinations will be provided based on how much vaccine is available.

Veterans must bring their VA ID to verify VA enrollment and schedule their second dose, to be administered approximately 28 days after the first to be effective.