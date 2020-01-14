Victim identified in deadly Highway 6 crash

WACO, Texas- Waco Police have identified the victim of a deadly highway 6 crash.

The victim, 24-year-old Stetson Don Hoskins, was believed to be in a mental crisis and intentionally stepped in front of an oncoming 18-wheeler.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Waco Police Department reports Highway 6 southbound, at the Waco Drive exit, was temporarily shut down on Friday afternoon.

This was due to a crash resulting in a man’s death.

Crime Scene, Accident Reconstruction Detectives, Special Crimes, and JP Hensley responded to the scene. No autopsy was ordered.

Once the victim has been identified and the family has been notified, Waco PD will provide additional information.