Victim identified in Falls County fatal

FALLS COUNTY, Texas- DPS has identified the victim of a February 19th fatal accident in Falls County.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., a fatal crash occurred on FM 413 near FM 2413, west of Kosse.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the scene.

The driver of a Cadillac CTS traveling westbound drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck the eastbound guardrail.

The vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment landing upside down in a creek.

The driver, Allen Carthel, 54, of Reagan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.